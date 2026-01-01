About Us

Welcome to the official Tubidy platform. Since our establishment in 2009, we have been at the forefront of the digital music revolution. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, our project has evolved from a local initiative into a globally recognized brand. We are dedicated to providing a seamless, high-quality environment for downloading MP3 music and MP4 videos for millions of users worldwide.

Our Vision and Mission

At Tubidy, we believe that music is a universal language that should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or internet speed. Our mission is to democratize media access by providing free tools for users to discover, save, and enjoy music. We specialize in optimizing media for mobile devices, ensuring that our "mobi" technology works perfectly even on legacy devices and slower 2G or 3G networks.

How Tubidy Works

Tubidy operates as a sophisticated media search engine and conversion tool. We do not host content on our own servers; instead, we provide a powerful interface that indexes publicly available media from major global platforms. Our advanced technology allows users to search for any track or video and instantly convert it into data-friendly formats.

Instant Search: Find your favorite songs or artists in seconds.

Find your favorite songs or artists in seconds. Media Conversion: Transform high-definition videos into optimized MP3 or MP4 files.

Transform high-definition videos into optimized MP3 or MP4 files. Personalized Playlists: Join our community to curate and share your music collections with friends.

Join our community to curate and share your music collections with friends. Data Optimization: Save on mobile data costs with our efficient compression technology.

Meet Our Leadership

The growth and reliability of Tubidy are driven by a team of dedicated developers, music curators, and digital media experts. Our leadership is committed to maintaining a safe and accessible platform for all users.

CEO & Founder: Thabo Khumalo

Thabo Khumalo is a veteran digital media strategist and sound engineer with over 15 years of experience in the South African music industry. Before founding Tubidy, Thabo worked extensively in audio production and mobile technology integration. His deep understanding of both music culture and technical infrastructure has been instrumental in shaping Tubidy into a world-class media search engine. Thabo is a strong advocate for affordable digital access and the promotion of independent artists across the African continent.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

We understand that trust is essential for our community. We continuously update our infrastructure to ensure a safe and secure browsing experience. By requiring no registration or personal information, we prioritize user privacy and data protection. Our team works tirelessly to monitor the platform and implement the latest security protocols to protect our users from malicious third-party elements.

Contact Information

We value our community's feedback and are always here to assist you. Whether you have a technical inquiry or a partnership proposal, please feel free to reach out to our team via our dedicated contact page.