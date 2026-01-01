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Sad
41 playlist(s)
Burn the Photos
Country Breakup
Hip Hop Heartbreak
I Wanna Know What Love Is
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Deal With It
Jam Galau
'80s Soft Pop
Bollywood Heartbreak
Turkish Heartbreak
Salsa for Broken Hearts
slowcore
#sadforever
sad summer
Sad Bangers
Lonely Hearts Club
#sadforever
Wallow
Sad Rap
triste.
Jazz for the Lonely
A Solas
Emo EDM
Korean Honsul Ballads
Emotional & Mellow K-Pop
Emotional Songs: Germany
Iraqi Sad Songs
Khaleeji Sad
Punjabi Heartbreak
Sad Dramatic Dangdut
Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time
Lonely Winter Ballad
slowcore
sad summer
mindful
Bollywood Melancholy
90s Bollywood Sad Songs
80s Bollywood Sad Songs
70s Bollywood Sad Songs
60s Bollywood Sad Songs
50s Bollywood Sad Songs