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Romance
139 playlist(s)
Sweetheart Pop
Cuffin' Season
Ultimate Love Songs
Bollywood Love Aaj Kal
Bachata Romántica
Romantic Salsa
Classical Romance
Candid Pop
Khaleeji Love Songs
Turkish Acoustic Lovers
Kollywood Romance Hitlist
Iraqi Love Songs
Punjabi Romance Essentials
Romantic Duets in Spanish
Acoustic Love Songs
Indie Lovers Mixtape
Cuddle Schlager
Bollywood Romantic Moments
Canto Love Songs
Arabic Love Songs
phonk lovers
Rock Lovers Mixtape
Hip Hop Heartbreak
Hip Hop Romance
The Twerk Tape
Baddie Anthems
Turkish Hip Hop Romance
UK Rap Lovers
I'm a Flirt
Mellow Korean Rap
Rap Love
Never-Ending Slow Jams
'90s Slow Jams
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Boy, Bye
Heartbreak R&B
Late-Night Rendezvous
Cuffin' Season
R&B love
'80s Slow Jams
50 Shades of R&B
Casanovas 2.0
Zouk Love
Afro R&B Wave
Sweet Korean Love Songs
Romantic Driving Korean Music
Love Songs for Confession
Emotional & Mellow K-Pop
Beautiful Korean Duet
K-Drama Romance
Lacrimosa
Soft Rock Ballads
Turkish Love Songs
Turkish Heartbreak
Jam Galau
Ukrainian Rock Ballads
Modern Metal Ballads
Jazz for the Lonely
Today's Smooth Jazz
The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz
Cozy Jazz
Background Jazz
Sophisticated Vocal Jazz
Power Ballads Forever
Bollywood Retro Essentials
Throwback Latin Pop Ballads
Bollywood Romance Hitlist
The Twerk Tape
Tollywood Romance Hitlist
Ukrainian Romantic Rock
Acoustic Covers of Love Songs
OPM Romance
Romantic Boleros
Bachata Romántica
French Lovers
Thai Rock Love Songs
Make Out Jams: Bollywood
The Way You Look Tonight
Pop Ballads
Cuddle Weather
Emotional Songs: Germany
Love Songs Japan
Pop Serenades
Burn the Photos
Pop Kiss-Offs
Ultimate Love Songs
Lonely Hearts Club
Dinner for Two
Arabic Love Songs
OPM Romance
The Way You Look Tonight
I Wanna Know What Love Is
Love Is Love Songs
Sweetheart Pop
OPM Duets
Acoustic Covers of Love Songs
Deal With It
OPM Ballads
Acoustic Love Songs
Happy Love Songs
Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time
Nour el Ain
Heisei Love Songs
Love For Sure
Jam Galau
Turkish Heartbreak
Turkish Love Classics
Turkish Love Songs
Ukrainian Pop Ballads
Acoustic Thai Pop
All Time Thai Pop Love Songs
Romantic Pagode
Puras Románticas
Romance 70s & 80s
Latin Pop Ballads
Throwback Latin Pop Ballads
Romantic Duets in Spanish
Romantic Boleros
Romantic Salsa
Romantic Cumbias
Grown-up Sertanejo
Love For Sure
Banda Lovers
Romantic Mexican Music
Romantic Merengue
Bollywood Romantic Moments
Bollywood Romance Hitlist
Bollywood Romance Essentials
Kollywood Romance Hitlist
Punjabi Romance Essentials
Kollywood Romance Essentials
Tollywood Romance Hitlist
Bollywood Retro Essentials
90s Bollywood Romance
Bollywood Retro Romance
Slow Romantic Punjabi Songs
Bollywood Love Aaj Kal
Make Out Jams: Bollywood
Tollywood Romance