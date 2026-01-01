Welcome to nubianbride.co.za (the "Website"). These Terms of Use ("Terms") govern your access to and use of our platform. By visiting or using the Website, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to be bound by these Terms, as well as our Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with any part of these conditions, please discontinue your use of the service immediately.

1. Description of Service

Tubidy provides a digital media search engine and conversion tool that allows users to find, stream, and download publicly available audio and video content. We do not host the content ourselves; instead, we facilitate access to third-party platforms. Our service is optimized for mobile performance, providing efficient data usage for users globally. We reserve the right to modify or discontinue any feature of the Website at any time without prior notice.

2. Intellectual Property and User Content

While users may upload personal content to our hosting sections, you remain the sole owner of your intellectual property. By uploading content, you grant Tubidy a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to display and distribute that content within our network. Please be aware that digital media is subject to risks of unauthorized use; therefore, we recommend maintaining your own backups. Tubidy is not a storage or backup service and is not liable for any data loss.

3. Third-Party Content Rights

Most content accessible via Tubidy belongs to other users or third-party creators. You may access this material strictly for personal, non-commercial information and entertainment. "Streaming" refers to the real-time viewing of media without the intent of redistribution or commercial exploitation. Any unauthorized use of third-party content is strictly prohibited and remains the user's legal responsibility.

4. Prohibited Activities

To maintain a safe community, users are prohibited from submitting or downloading content that:

Infringes upon any third-party copyrights, trademarks, or privacy rights.

Contains sexually explicit material or pornography.

Promotes hate speech, discrimination, or violence against any group.

Exploits or harms minors in any way.

Violates local or international laws and regulations.

5. Limitation of Liability

Tubidy and its affiliates shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages resulting from your use of the service. This includes, but is not limited to, loss of profits, loss of data, or damage to your device. We provide the platform on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis without any warranties of any kind. Your use of the Website is at your own risk.

6. Copyright Notifications (DMCA)

We take copyright infringement very seriously. If you believe your work has been used in a way that constitutes an infringement, please follow the procedures outlined in our DMCA Policy. We will act swiftly to remove infringing content once a valid notification is received through our Contact Page or dedicated legal email.

7. Age Requirements

The Website is not intended for children under the age of 13. By using Tubidy, you warrant that you are at least 18 years old or have the legal consent of a parent or guardian. We do not knowingly collect personal information from minors. If we discover such data has been collected, it will be deleted immediately.

8. External Links

For your convenience, our Website may contain links to external sites operated by third parties. We do not control, monitor, or endorse these sites and are not responsible for their content or privacy practices. Visiting linked sites is done at your own risk.

9. Amendments to Terms

Tubidy may revise these Terms at any time. Changes become effective immediately upon being posted on this page. It is your responsibility to review these Terms periodically to stay informed of any updates. Your continued use of the Website after changes are posted constitutes your acceptance of the revised Terms.